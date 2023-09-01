Binance Simple Earn has launched a promotion for FDUSD on Simple Earn Flexible Products, allowing users to enjoy an exclusive bonus tiered APR of 6% on top of real-time APR rewards. The promotion runs from 2023-09-02 00:00 (UTC) to 2023-09-15 23:59 (UTC), with subscriptions available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reward payouts will be distributed as follows:

1. Bonus Tiered APR - sent to users' Spot Wallets on a daily basis.

2. Real-Time APR - accrued and directly accumulated in users' Earn Wallets every minute.

The promotion applies to the following flexible product:

Digital Asset: FDUSD

Duration: Flexible

Standard APR: Real-Time APR

APR During Promotion Period: Real-Time APR + 6% Bonus-Tiered APR (for 0 - 1,000 FDUSD)

Minimum Subscription Limit per User: 0.1 FDUSD

Maximum Subscription Limit per User: Unlimited

