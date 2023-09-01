The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -0.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,655 and $27,588 over the past 24 hours. As of 11:34 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,007, down by -4.67%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XNO, CYBER, and BEL, up by 18%, 17%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Security Team at Binance Recovers Stolen Digital Assets for Grateful NFT God
Thai government considers issuing utility tokens to support digital wallet plan
Exactly Protocol Suffers $7.6M Loss in Hacking Attack; Protocol and Peripheral Contracts Set for Relaunch in September
Creditors Accuse Genesis of Ballot-Stuffing Over $175M FTX Deal Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
Bitcoin Drops Below $26K as SEC Delays ETF Decisions; XRP, SOL, DOGE Lose Weekly Gains
Ronaldinho denies involvement in alleged $61 million crypto pyramid scheme
Ethereum Liquid Staking Providers Commit to Self-Limit Rule to Maintain Decentralization
Market movers:
ETH: $1644 (-3.95%)
BNB: $214.3 (-4.63%)
XRP: $0.5063 (-3.75%)
ADA: $0.2575 (-2.90%)
DOGE: $0.06384 (-4.14%)
SOL: $19.81 (-5.03%)
TRX: $0.0769 (+0.69%)
DOT: $4.265 (-5.05%)
MATIC: $0.5485 (-6.09%)
LTC: $63.79 (-5.94%)
Top gainers on Binance:
XNO/BUSD (+18%)
CYBER/BUSD (+17%)
BEL/BUSD (+14%)