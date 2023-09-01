The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -0.31% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,655 and $27,588 over the past 24 hours. As of 11:34 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,007, down by -4.67%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XNO, CYBER, and BEL, up by 18%, 17%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1644 (-3.95%)

  • BNB: $214.3 (-4.63%)

  • XRP: $0.5063 (-3.75%)

  • ADA: $0.2575 (-2.90%)

  • DOGE: $0.06384 (-4.14%)

  • SOL: $19.81 (-5.03%)

  • TRX: $0.0769 (+0.69%)

  • DOT: $4.265 (-5.05%)

  • MATIC: $0.5485 (-6.09%)

  • LTC: $63.79 (-5.94%)

Top gainers on Binance: