Binance Margin has announced the upcoming delisting of ten isolated margin pairs, effective 2023-09-14 at 06:00 (UTC). The affected pairs are ALPHA/BUSD, ANT/BUSD, BAL/BUSD, COS/BTC, DGB/BUSD, FIRO/BUSD, OOKI/BUSD, QI/BTC, RVN/BUSD, and TWT/BUSD.

Prior to the delisting, Binance Margin will suspend margin borrowing for these pairs on 2023-09-04 at 06:00 (UTC). On the delisting date, Binance Margin will close users' positions, settle accounts automatically, and cancel all pending orders related to the ten pairs.

Users are advised to close their positions and transfer their assets from Margin Wallets to Spot Wallets before the cessation of margin trading on 2023-09-14 at 06:00 (UTC). Failure to do so could result in potential losses, for which Binance will not be held responsible.

