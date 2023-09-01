Data from Whale Alert monitoring reveals that at 15:19:55 Beijing time today, a transfer of 4,000 BTC (approximately $104,004,357) occurred between unknown wallets, as reported by Odaily.
4,000 BTC Transferred Between Unknown Wallets, Amounting to Approximately $104 Million
2023-09-01 07:52
