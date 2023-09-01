According to CertiK Alert: A recent transaction indicates that 30 ETH has been deposited into Tornado Cash, a privacy-focused Ethereum mixer, by EOA 0x14A. The funds can be traced back to three wallets that were involved in the buying and selling of scam tokens, such as XX. These wallets were initially funded through a disperse app transaction on August 27 from EOA 0x02e. Notably, this wallet had withdrawn 101 ETH from Tornado Cash. The incident highlights the need for continued vigilance against malicious actors in the cryptocurrency space.