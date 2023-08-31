According to Blockworks, Vietnam's rapidly maturing crypto market has investors advocating for more structured governance, according to a report by Kyros Ventures, Coin68, and Animoca Brands. The study revealed that 75% of Vietnamese investors support crypto regulation, despite the government not recognizing it as legal tender.

Investor sentiment remains cautious yet optimistic, with over 70% believing the market downturn is nearing its end. However, nearly 60% of investors maintain over half of their portfolio in stablecoins. Vietnam ranked first in crypto adoption in the 2021 and 2022 Chainalysis studies, making it an attractive location for foreign projects seeking to tap into the region's growing market.

Revenues from crypto exchanges in Vietnam are projected to reach $109 million by the end of this year and grow by 16.8% annually over the next four years. Blockchain infrastructure projects and decentralized finance are also advancing. More than 70% of survey respondents favored some form of regulatory oversight, with 33.4% supporting regulations for large centralized exchanges and 24.6% advocating broader regulations.

To meet increasing demand, Vietnam is working to bolster domestic blockchain education programs, with institutions like FuniX, the University of Technology, and the Vietnamese branch of Australian university RMIT taking the lead.