According to Cointelegraph: Crypto-focused lawyer Jeremy McLaughlin from K&L Gates believes that the US digital asset industry may experience a resurgence as courts hand the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) multiple losses. Several rulings in 2023 have seen judges counter the SEC's assertion that most digital assets are securities, raising hopes for a revival of the US cryptocurrency sector.

McLaughlin commented on recent court cases, including Grayscale Investments' successful suit against the SEC over its application to convert its flagship Bitcoin fund into an exchange-traded fund. He suggested that these cases indicate progress towards more favorable digital asset regulation in the US.

However, the panelists discussing Australia’s crypto legislation at the same event noted that the country appears to be lagging behind others, such as Hong Kong and the European Union, in adopting updated regulatory frameworks for digital assets.