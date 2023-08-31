According to The Block: Uniswap founder Hayden Adams has expressed satisfaction over the recent dismissal of a class action lawsuit alleging Uniswap token sales fraud.

US Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the Southern District of New York found the software could not be held responsible for user losses or third-party damages, leading to the dismissal of the case. Adams regarded the judge's comments as "well-founded." This marks a significant legal development for the decentralized exchange platform, as it alleviates potential responsibility for fraudulent tokens on its platform.

