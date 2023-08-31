According to CoinDesk, a New York court dismissed a class action lawsuit against decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap and its creator, Hayden Adams, for allowing scam tokens to be issued and traded on the platform. The court labeled cryptocurrencies Ether and Bitcoin as "commodities" while dismissing the lawsuit. The judge, Katherine Polk Failla, classified Ether as a commodity in her opinion on the ruling and declined to "stretch the federal securities laws to cover the conduct alleged" in the case against Uniswap. This opinion could potentially influence future litigations against decentralized protocols and those alleging violation of U.S securities laws.