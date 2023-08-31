According to Decrypt: Crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried's defense team may appeal for a trial postponement, with a deadline of September 7 set for their decision. This development follows a recent virtual hearing in which Judge Lewis Kaplan seemed open to entertaining a possible delay. Bankman-Fried's lawyers have expressed concerns about their client's inability to prepare for his trial adequately.

The chances of postponing the trial remain slim, as Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle M. Kudla stated that Bankman-Fried has sufficient time and resources for preparation. The accused currently faces two trials: one on October 3, addressing seven criminal fraud charges, and another in March 2024, where he will face six additional accusations. Last week, his legal team requested his temporary release, emphasizing the difficulty of reviewing the extensive evidence provided without adequate resources.

