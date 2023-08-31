According to Decrypt, Swift, Chainlink, and 10 banks, including Citi Bank, BNY Mellon, and BNP Paribas, have successfully completed a series of blockchain interoperability tests. The interbank messaging service collaborated with oracle provider Chainlink to connect Sepolia, a popular Ethereum testnet, to several other blockchain networks. The tests aimed to explore the process of tokenization, or linking traditional financial assets with blockchain networks, and were conducted just over a month after Swift launched its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). The protocol currently supports four blockchains: Avalanche, Ethereum, Optimism, and Polygon and has been adopted by DeFi lending protocols Aave and Synthetix. Swift aims to provide a secure and fast connection between traditional finance and multiple public and private blockchains for transferring tokenized assets.
