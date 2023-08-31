According to Cointelegraph: Bank messaging network Swift has shared a report titled “Connecting blockchains: Overcoming fragmentation in tokenized assets,” suggesting that it's more plausible to interlink existing systems with blockchains in the short term rather than unifying CBDCs, tokenized deposits, and assets in a single ledger. Swift identified a lack of secure interoperability across different blockchain networks, which results in various inefficiencies and poor user experiences.

Working alongside financial institutions and blockchain oracle network provider Chainlink, Swift showcased its ability to provide a single point of access to multiple networks using existing infrastructure, which significantly reduces operational challenges and costs for supporting tokenized assets. While Swift highlighted the potential benefits of tokenization, it noted that legal and regulatory frameworks remain a challenge for institutions engaging in tokenized asset transactions.

