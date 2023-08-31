According to CoinDesk: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might prepare alternative arguments to justify the continued rejection of spot bitcoin ETF applications, based on concerns about the spot bitcoin market, according to a research report by German investment bank Berenberg on Wednesday.

Despite this, Grayscale's recent wins could increase the probability of the SEC approving one or more spot bitcoin ETF applications. On Tuesday, a federal court ruled that the SEC must review its rejection of Grayscale's attempt to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF. Although the panel didn't force the SEC to approve a spot bitcoin ETF outright, it asked the regulator to reevaluate the arguments behind its rejection of Grayscale's application.

The approval of a spot bitcoin ETF could significantly improve the crypto industry, allowing a wider range of institutional investors to access the market. ETFs enable participants to invest in cryptocurrencies without purchasing the underlying digital assets themselves.

However, the SEC could appeal the panel's ruling, the report noted. Berenberg highlights that crypto-exposed stocks, such as Coinbase (COIN) and MicroStrategy (MSTR), experienced surges following Grayscale's legal victory. The investment bank suggests that although a spot ETF approval could benefit bitcoin and, consequently, MSTR, Coinbase's potential involvement might serve as part of the SEC's reconfigured arguments for rejecting these applications.

