According to CoinShares: The Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit recently delivered an eagerly awaited opinion on whether the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) violated the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) by arbitrarily rejecting Grayscale's application for a spot Bitcoin ETF while greenlighting Bitcoin ETFs based on CME futures. The court, comprised of three judges with varying political leanings, unanimously ruled that the SEC had indeed violated the APA. The SEC must now rescind its rejection of Grayscale's proposal and review its decision in accordance with APA regulations.

The court's decision leaves much to be examined in the wake of its announcement. Notably, the court refrained from opining on the merits of Grayscale's application, the SEC's concerns about fraud and manipulation, the need for surveillance-sharing agreements, or any of the SEC's prior decisions rejecting similar spot BTC ETF applications. Instead, the court held that the SEC failed to adequately justify its preference for a futures-based ETF over the similar spot products, thus violating the APA.

In the aftermath of the court's decision, the SEC has several options to consider. It can appeal the ruling, request an "en banc" review involving all 17 judges of the court within the 45-day window, or rescind its previous rejection and re-review Grayscale's application (or review an amended application if Grayscale files one) to better comply with the court's ruling. Alternatively, the SEC could rescind approvals for futures-backed ETFs utilizing the grantor trust structure or simply admit defeat and frame the decision as compliance with the rule of law.

The broader financial industry, including heavyweights like Blackrock, has a vested interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs. As such, the court's ruling presents SEC Chair Gensler with an opportunity to alter the regulatory narrative surrounding the agency. Addressing criticism of the SEC's perceived "regulation-by-enforcement" approach to crypto, approving a spot Bitcoin ETF could demonstrate the agency's commitment to endorsing appropriate products.

Ultimately, the court's decision has placed increased pressure on the SEC and significantly raised the likelihood of spot Bitcoin ETF approval.