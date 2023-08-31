According to Blockworks: Blockchain analytics company Nansen is defending its research on Avalanche following accusations from publication Crypto Leaks. The publication claimed that Nansen delivered favorable reviews of Avalanche despite blockchain analytics suggesting much of the protocol's activity was generated by automated bots. Crypto Leaks also alleged that Nansen's positive coverage of Avalanche stemmed from a business relationship with Ava Labs.

Nansen responded by stating that the remarks from their engineer, which Crypto Leaks used as evidence, were selectively presented and taken out of context. The company maintains that its analysis aims to highlight trends and on-chain activities instead of endorsing any protocol as an investment.