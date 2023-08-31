According to on-chain sleuth, Scopescan: Korean investors may have played a significant role in the recent pump of the Cyber Token ($CYBER) following its Aug 22nd listing. Upbit, a South Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange, has accumulated 3.6 million $CYBER tokens, making it the top holder of the token, surpassing Binance. This accounts for 33% of the token's circulating supply, potentially indicating the contribution of Korean investors to the surge in the token's value.