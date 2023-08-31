Binance has announced important updates concerning BETH (Beacon ETH) and WBETH (Wrapped Beacon ETH) on its platform. Since the introduction of WBETH on ETH Staking, its use cases have expanded to include various Binance services, such as Earn, Loans, and Spot. Additionally, WBETH has been used to capture staking rewards and has found applications in the DeFi sector.

These updates are expected to enhance services within Binance's ETH Staking, as the changes to BETH and WBETH will further improve the user experience and expand the available features on the Binance platform.