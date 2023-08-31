According to Cointelegraph, with AI and machine learning becoming more complex and developed, their presence within the financial sector has grown significantly. AI helps optimize internal operations, yield more accurate prediction models, increase annual revenue, and reduce working costs for many financial companies. AI is being used to develop machine-learning trading models, detect transactional irregularities, analyze complex blockchain data, and assess creditworthiness of borrowers with high accuracy. In addition, AI and blockchain technology have the potential to complement each other to reshape global finance, offering possibilities for better decision-making and overall improvements within the industry.