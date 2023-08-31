According to DL News: Bitcoin and crypto prices have cooled off after Grayscale's courtroom victory against the SEC on Tuesday. However, institutional investors remain interested in Bitcoin, as evidenced by trading data from crypto exchange FalconX. The exchange reported that Bitcoin was the most actively traded asset, with over double Ethereum's volume for the fifth consecutive week.

Hedge funds have shown a preference for Bitcoin over Ethereum, with 52% of Bitcoin hedge fund flow on the buy side and 59% of Ethereum hedge fund flow on the sell side. Despite this trend, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has captured some attention after its 11% rise since Tuesday.

The future of Grayscale's application remains uncertain, with the SEC still able to appeal the court's decision. Some experts suggest that the SEC should no longer oppose a spot Bitcoin ETF. Meanwhile, BlackRock, Fidelity, and VanEck are all awaiting the first deadline for their ETF applications this weekend.

