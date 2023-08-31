According to Odaily: Polygon-based project 0VIX Protocol has rebranded itself as Keom following a hacking incident earlier this year that led to the theft of approximately $2 million. As part of the rebranding process, the 0VIX DAO will hold a governance vote to determine whether to merge the 0VIX Lending DApp with Keom, according to Odaily Planet Daily News.

In April, multiple security agencies reported that the Polygon ecosystem's 0VIX Protocol had fallen victim to a cyber attack, which resulted in significant financial losses for the project. Now, as part of its recovery and restructuring efforts, the protocol has announced its new identity as Keom and plans for a potential merger with its existing 0VIX Lending DApp.

The forthcoming governance vote will serve as a crucial decision-making point for the future direction of the newly-rebranded Keom project. The merger proposal signals a strategic move by the project's team to consolidate assets, streamline services, and establish a stronger foundation for growth following the hack.

Industry observers and users alike will be closely monitoring the results of the governance vote and the potential impact a merger could have on the newly-rebranded project. As Keom seeks to rebuild its reputation and strengthen its presence in the Polygon ecosystem, the outcome of this vote could help chart the course for its future success.