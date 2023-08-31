According to Cointelegraph: US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has praised Grayscale’s recent victory over the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stating it will keep Bitcoin and blockchain innovation from moving overseas. Ramaswamy, a pro-Bitcoin Republican candidate, believes that US courts should not have been responsible for shielding cryptocurrency innovators in the first place.

He emphasized the significance of the decision for keeping Bitcoin and blockchain innovation in the US and plans to rescind all federal regulations that fail the Supreme Court's major questions test, from the West Virginia vs. EPA case, if elected. This move could potentially limit the SEC’s authority over the crypto industry.

Ramaswamy is one of three presidential candidates who openly support the crypto industry, alongside Robert Kennedy Jr. and Ron DeSantis. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also expressed support for Ramaswamy's pro-crypto stance.