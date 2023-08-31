According to Bloomberg: Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein discussed the company's plans regarding a spot Bitcoin ETF application to the SEC in a recent interview with Bloomberg. He indicated that the decision to resubmit the ETF application would depend on the court's final authorization, noting that there are still 45 days until the ruling. As of now, Sonnenshein remains uncertain whether the company needs to resubmit to the SEC to offer an ETF that directly invests in Bitcoin after winning a critical dispute with regulators.

Sonnenshein commented on the market confidence surrounding Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and its potential conversion to an ETF. He stated that the narrowing of negative premiums suggests that the market is more confident in GBTC converting to an ETF than it was a few days ago, but it is not yet entirely convinced. He added that the skepticism is not unfounded, considering the hostility displayed by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler and the SEC toward cryptocurrencies more broadly.

Currently, GBTC carries a 2% fee, significantly higher than what ETFs typically charge. Sonnenshein reiterated Grayscale's commitment to reducing fees when converting GBTC to an ETF during the interview on Wednesday. The company and the industry will be closely watching the court's final authorization, which will play a significant role in Grayscale's decision-making process regarding the spot Bitcoin ETF application.