According to CoinDesk: Gemini has joined two other creditor groups in objecting to Genesis' proposed agreement to resolve its bankruptcy, citing the plan's lack of specifics and economic consideration. Genesis, sharing a parent company with CoinDesk in Digital Currency Group (DCG), filed for bankruptcy in January. Gemini and other creditor groups have called for an end to the special exclusivity period allowing Genesis to negotiate terms through mediation.

In its filing, Gemini argues that the harm it faces has been worsened by DCG's failure to pay approximately $630 million in loans that were due in May 2023.

