According to Decrypt: Pseudonymous creditors involved in FTX's ongoing bankruptcy may be at risk of having their true identities exposed, following a data breach at Kroll, a company that serves as a claims agent for creditors in FTX's Chapter 11 bankruptcy. On Wednesday, a Twitter user going by the name @Alice_comfy warned that vulnerable parties may include those who had published affiliate links.

Last week, Kroll notified its users that sensitive information, such as names, addresses, email addresses, and FTX account balances, had been compromised in a data breach. However, the firm assured that digital assets in the FTX case were unaffected. Kroll's website also indicated that certain claimants had their FTX account numbers and unique bankruptcy process identifiers exposed.

According to @Alice_comfy, the FTX affiliate links containing account IDs can be used to match personal information with pseudonymous Twitter accounts that shared them online. The affiliate program created incentives for customers to refer others to FTX and receive a portion of the new users' trading fees.

Kroll has yet to respond to Decrypt's request for comment on the matter. It remains crucial for those affected to be vigilant, as the compromised information might enable malicious actors to reveal their true identities and link them to their FTX accounts.