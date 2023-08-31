According to CoinDesk: Elon Musk's social media platform, X, which was formerly known as Twitter, has secured money or currency transmitter licenses in seven U.S. states, including Maryland, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. These licenses not only allow for processing crypto payments but also apply to broader payment providers such as PayPal and Venmo. This move indicates Musk's intention for X to provide nationwide payment processing services, similar to PayPal, a company he co-founded.

In recent months, X has acquired payment licenses from several states, including Arizona, Maryland, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, and New Hampshire, demonstrating Musk's vision to transform X into an "everything app." The Rhode Island license is essential for both permitting payments and offering crypto services.

During his offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion in April 2022, Musk mentioned his interest in a new social media company that could include blockchain-based payments. The licenses obtained by X open the door for providing crypto payment services, although they are not exclusive to that domain.

In compliance with federal regulations, New Hampshire defines money transmission as engaging in the business of selling or issuing payment instruments or storing value and receiving currency or monetary value for transmission to another location. Both Western Union and PayPal possess the same state licenses as X, in addition to others required for the services they provide and the states they operate in.