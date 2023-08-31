A recent transaction involving a deposit of 107 BNB into Tornado Cash by EOA 0x0bb was followed by another EOA, 0x6B5, calling the `recoverTokens` function. This action led to the draining of wallets that had approved the BSC address 0x357bb64f17Cf4F021F5d83e8B896D6C533fcc7cB to spend tokens.