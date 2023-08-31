According to Cointelegraph: The Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) has revised its methodology to enhance its accuracy in estimating Bitcoin mining's electricity consumption. Launched in 2019, the CBECI aimed to provide data-driven insights into the energy-intensive nature of Bitcoin mining and its environmental impact. The changes focus on incorporating recent developments in mining hardware and hash rate while addressing previous limitations due to hardware-related data scarcity.

The newly developed methodology simulates daily hardware distribution based on performance and power usage data of real hardware devices. By comparing hash rate increases with US import data on recent Bitcoin mining hardware deliveries and publicly available sales data from mining hardware manufacturer Canaan, the researchers were able to establish more accurate representations of hardware distribution and hash rate changes.

With the revised methodology, the CBECI offers a more accurate estimate of the Bitcoin network's electricity consumption and contextualized data for the general public. The index's reliability and transparency contribute to the ongoing debate surrounding the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining and its potential role in climate change mitigation.