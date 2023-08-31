At just two years old, BNB Chain Innovation recorded 1.1 million daily active users, surpassing older and more established networks such as Ethereum, which had 402k users, Polygon with 388k, and Arbitum at 67k. This impressive achievement highlights the growing popularity of BNB Chain and the rapid evolution of this innovative platform.
