Glassnode Alerts has reported that the adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR) of Bitcoin (BTC) on a 1-day moving average (1d MA) has just crossed below the level of 1. Specifically, it changed from 1.00039 to 0.99958. The aSOPR measures the profit and loss of all coins moved on a particular day, representing the average ratio of realized value to cost. A value below 1 suggests that, on average, the coins being moved were sold at a loss. This drop in aSOPR could indicate a change in market sentiment among Bitcoin holders.