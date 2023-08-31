According to CoinDesk: The number of bitcoin (BTC) held in wallets associated with centralized exchanges has fallen to its lowest level in over five years, reaching just 2 million BTC (worth $54.5 billion), according to on-chain data analytics service CryptoQuant. This 4% decrease in so-called exchange reserves since early January 2018 signals a growing market sophistication.

Some factors behind this decline include both positive and negative developments, such as the increasing popularity of services like crypto custodian Copper's ClearLoop, which enables users to trade without moving funds to centralized exchanges. Markus Thielen, head of research and strategy at Matrixport, believes that the demand for services like ClearLoop will change the landscape of the crypto market, forcing exchanges to work with lower balances and potentially explore new business models to maintain high profitability.

Investors' lack of trust in centralized exchanges following FTX's collapse in November last year has also contributed to the shift. The incident, where FTX was found to have commingled user funds, has reminded investors of the importance of self-custody.

PricewaterhouseCoopers' annual global crypto hedge fund report revealed that only 9% of respondents keep coins exclusively on exchanges. The majority of crypto hedge funds seek to mitigate risk by using third-party custodians and keeping only assets needed for day-to-day trading on-exchange.

Thielen suggests that, despite the decrease in exchange reserves, the bullish interpretation of investors taking direct custody of coins in anticipation of long-term price increases is still valid. He states that after the 2022 price declines, investors are adopting a buy-and-hold approach.