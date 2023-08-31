Binance Pool is excited to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Ordinals Inscription Service. With this new feature, users can easily inscribe additional data onto individual satoshis, effectively transforming them into unique digital artifacts that are securely stored on the Bitcoin network.

To utilize this innovative service, users must first own a Taproot address. By offering the Ordinals Inscription Service, Binance Pool aims to revolutionize the way users interact with the Bitcoin network, opening up new possibilities for creating personalized digital tokens with embedded data.

This announcement exemplifies Binance Pool's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for its users, fostering creativity and customization within the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. As the industry continues to evolve, the introduction of the Ordinals Inscription Service further establishes Binance Pool as a leading platform for innovative digital asset services.