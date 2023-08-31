The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, down by -2.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,669 and $27,588 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:30 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,704, down by -1.67%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include JOE, UNFI, and MKR, up by 47%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Binance Labs Unveils Invite-Only ColLabs, an Investment Community for Web3 Venture Capital
BNB Chain Innovation Boasted 1.1 Million Daily Active Users at 2 Years, Outpacing Ethereum, Polygon, and Arbitum
Binance to Phase Out Support for BUSD Products, Encourages Users to Switch to Other Stablecoins
Swift and Chainlink Complete Tokenization Tests with Major Banks
Grayscale's SEC Victory Could Make Alameda's Redemptions Lawsuit Unnecessary, Says Bloomberg Analysts
Gemini Opposes Genesis Bankruptcy Plan, Criticizes Lack of Specifics and Economic Consideration
FTX Creditors Face Potential Doxxing Risks After Kroll Data Breach
Arkham Intelligence Identifies Robinhood Wallet as 5th Largest ETH Holder
Elon Musk's X Obtains Licenses in Multiple U.S. States for Crypto and Traditional Payment Processing
Market movers:
ETH: $1679.54 (-1.33%)
BNB: $220.4 (-0.85%)
XRP: $0.5191 (-1.07%)
DOGE: $0.06532 (+0.43%)
ADA: $0.2588 (-1.52%)
SOL: $20.24 (-2.50%)
TRX: $0.07625 (+0.65%)
DOT: $4.36 (-4.39%)
MATIC: $0.5624 (-1.40%)
LTC: $65.64 (-2.28%)