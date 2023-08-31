The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, down by -2.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,669 and $27,588 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:30 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,704, down by -1.67%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include JOE, UNFI, and MKR, up by 47%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day: