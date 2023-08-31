Binance Loans is introducing a new promotion for users who take out new Flexible Loan orders using Wrapped Beacon ETH (WBETH) as collateral. The promotion will run from August 31, 2023, 08:00 (UTC) to September 30, 2023, 08:00 (UTC).

During this promotion period, the initial Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio for WBETH collateral in new Flexible Loan orders will be increased from 70% to 75%. Thus, users will enjoy higher liquidity, enabling them to borrow more digital assets using the same amount of WBETH collateral.

This promotion offers an excellent opportunity for users to maximize their borrowing potential with WBETH on Flexible Loans. Users can convert their BETH to WBETH and take advantage of this exclusive offer during the promotion period.

