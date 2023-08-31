Binance Labs has announced the launch of ColLabs, an invite-only Web3 investment community designed to foster connections and serve as a knowledge exchange hub for founders, builders, and investors in the Web3 venture capital sector. The introduction of ColLabs highlights Binance Labs' commitment to innovation, growth, and collaboration in the decentralized technology space.

ColLabs will offer its members various benefits, including exclusive access to content, invitations to events, and selected curricula from Binance Labs' incubation programs. Members can also unlock deal-sourcing opportunities, gain insights from the Binance Labs Investment and Research team, and participate in co-creation as part of the Binance Labs portfolio.

Designed with a focus on collaboration, the community aims to facilitate the sharing of insights and investment opportunities sourced both from the Binance Labs team and its existing portfolio companies. With a combination of a blog, a newsletter, and an invite-only Telegram channel, ColLabs ensures a regular flow of valuable content for its members while providing them a platform for networking and making connections with VCs and institutional investors.