Binance Futures has announced adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers for the USDⓈ-M CYBERUSDT Perpetual Contract, effective from August 31, 2023, 05:00 (UTC). Existing positions opened prior to this update will be affected, and users are strongly advised to adjust their positions and leverage to prevent potential liquidations. Below is a summary of the updated leverage and margin tiers:

CYBERUSDT (USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contract) New Leverage and Margin Tiers:

1. 11x: 0 < Position ≤ 25,000; Maintenance Margin Rate: 2.50%

2. 6 - 10x: 25,000 < Position ≤ 200,000; Maintenance Margin Rate: 5.00%

3. 5x: 200,000 < Position ≤ 500,000; Maintenance Margin Rate: 10.00%

4. 3 - 4x: 500,000 < Position ≤ 1,000,000; Maintenance Margin Rate: 12.50%

5. 2x: 1,000,000 < Position ≤ 3,000,000; Maintenance Margin Rate: 25.00%

6. 1x: 3,000,000 < Position ≤ 3,500,000; Maintenance Margin Rate: 50.00%

The previous 16x leverage for positions between 0 and 5,000 USDT has been removed, and the new structure ranges from 1x to 11x leverage depending on the notional value of positions.



