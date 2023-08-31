According to crypto data tracking platform Arkham Intelligence, trading app Robinhood owns the wallet with the 5th largest Ether (ETH) holdings. Previously, Arkham had identified Robinhood as the owner of the third-largest Bitcoin wallet. The ETH wallet reportedly holds around $2.54 billion worth of Ether.

Arkham also revealed that the Robinhood-linked wallet contains 122,076 BTC (about $3.3 billion), 34.1 trillion Shiba Inu (around $277.8 million), 4.9 million LINK (worth $29.7 million), and 2.6 million AVAX (valued at $29.6 million). The funds in the wallet are held in custody for user balances.

Robinhood has experienced a decline in crypto trading volume, with Q2 crypto revenue dropping to $31 million compared to Q1's $38 million. In response to user requests, the company recently announced it would add custody, send, and receive support for Bitcoin and Dogecoin while enabling Ethereum swaps.