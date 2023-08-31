According to Tom Wan, the On-Chain Data & Research analyst, Aave DAO service provider, @lemiscate, has proposed an increase in the borrowing rate of $GHO from 1.5% to 2.5%, citing a lack of incentive and utility for users to hold the token despite its attractive borrowing rates. @lemiscate had previously discussed this issue one month ago, observing that while users were borrowing $GHO, they didn't have compelling reasons to retain the token long-term.

The proposal comes with updated market statistics indicating that nearly 47% of borrowers have sold their $GHO. Among those who sold, 56.9% traded it for $USDC, with 26.3% using it to acquire Balancer AAVE Boosted Stablepool, 9% for $USDT, and 8.8% for $LUSD. Key holders who did not sell include borrowers who deposited $6 million into Balancer, those who deposited $1.4 million into Uniswap, and Gnosis DAO, which holds $4 million.

Additional data reveals that on 10 out of 48 days, the selling volume of $GHO exceeded the buying volume. However, @lemiscate acknowledges that their analysis may have room for error, as they could not account for borrowers who transferred their debt elsewhere.

Despite these limitations, @lemiscate believes that raising the borrowing rate for $GHO would provide users with greater incentive to hold onto the token, promoting more sustainable growth. The service provider is eager to receive feedback and is willing to share their script for those interested in further analysis or improvement.

The proposal has been shared by @smyyguy and is open for discussion among the Aave DAO community.