According to On-Chain sleuth, Scopescan, Wintermute recently transferred 205,547 $CYBER tokens, worth approximately $1.46 million, to Binance. The global algorithmic market maker had received these tokens from the project only a week ago. This asset movement within the cryptocurrency ecosystem can potentially impact market activity.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Wintermute Moves 205,547 $CYBER ($1.46M) to Binance
2023-08-30 05:55
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top