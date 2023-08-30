According to monitoring data from Santiment, whale and shark addresses—those holding between 10 and 10,000 BTC—may have been aware of the outcome of Grayscale's lawsuit against the SEC in advance. On the day before the news was released, these wallets accumulated nearly $400 million worth of BTC, hinting at possible prior knowledge of Grayscale's victory.
Whale Wallets Accumulated $400M in BTC before Grayscale's SEC Victory Announcement
2023-08-30 07:23
