Whale Alert has reported that 54,585,750 TUSD (equivalent to approximately 54,503,871 USD) were recently minted at an unknown wallet. This significant minting activity may indicate an increased demand or usage of the stablecoin TUSD within the cryptocurrency market.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Whale Alert Announces 54,585,750 TUSD Minted at Unknown Wallet
2023-08-30 16:42
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
