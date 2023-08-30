According to The Block, Web3 marketing company DeForm has completed a $4.6 million seed funding round, led by Kindred Ventures and featuring participation from Elad Gil and Scalar Capital. DeForm offers blockchain-based tools for marketers to expand their digital marketing strategies. The DeForm platform enables marketers to analyze users based on wallet transaction history and token ownership, allowing them to develop tailored marketing plans accordingly. Though the platform itself is not blockchain-based, it is built on the Layer1 network Alchemy.

