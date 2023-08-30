According to Decrypt, Virtue Poker, a ConsenSys-incubated startup, has relaunched with a focus on connecting NFT communities. Initially founded in 2016, Virtue Poker sought to decentralize online poker using blockchain technology and completed a $12.5 million token sale two years later. However, due to issues with Ethereum scalability and legality in the United States and much of Europe, the startup struggled to gain traction. The newly revamped Virtue Poker aims to provide infrastructure for clubs and organizations worldwide, targeting NFT communities who wish to host token-gated, crypto-backed online poker games for their holders.