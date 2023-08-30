According to Blockworks: A US federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Department of Labor (DOL) lodged by ForUSAll, a retirement plan administration company, effectively backing the DOL's cautious stance on incorporating cryptocurrencies into retirement savings plans. The decision lends supports to the DOL's viewpoint on crypto-related risks and reiterates its intent to scrutinize such offerings, even if existing guidelines are abolished.

ForUSAll had filed the lawsuit against the DOL in June 2021, contending that the department's attempt to limit cryptocurrency investments in retirement accounts was "arbitrary and capricious." The company's stance was that the DOL was overreaching and applying an irrational set of rules to plans contemplating crypto investments. Thus, it requested that the court declare the DOL's statement illegal and subsequently nullify and overturn it.

In his ruling, Judge Christopher Cooper argued that the elimination of the DOL's guidelines would have no bearing on the agency's perspective about the associated risks of cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, the department would still maintain its focus on regulatory scrutiny of crypto-related activities in retirement savings plans.

Addressing the legal standing issue, Judge Cooper noted that ForUSAll had failed to establish redressability – a crucial legal component in determining whether the plaintiff has a valid basis for bringing a case before the court. The judge explained that without concrete evidence supporting their claim, it was improbable that the relief sought by ForUSAll would restore any of the lost business opportunities resulting from the DOL's stance.

As a consequence, Cooper said the decision to revoke the DOL's guidelines would likely not prompt plan fiduciaries to disregard the inherent risks of cryptocurrencies and collaborate with ForUSAll. He reasoned that numerous retirement plans were unlikely to re-engage with the company, given their stringent fiduciary responsibilities, which would remain enforceable even after the guidelines' removal.

ForUSAll has been a pioneer in offering alternative investment options in 401(k) plans and began integrating cryptocurrencies into its offerings in 2021 through Coinbase Institutional for digital asset custody and trading services. Serving over 80,000 retirement savers in more than 500 plans, ForUSAll manages $1.5 billion in assets. Its list of clients includes prominent names in the cryptocurrency industry, such as Solana, TaxBit, and Uniswap.

Despite the lawsuit's outcome, conversations surrounding the integration of cryptocurrencies into conventional financial portfolios are likely to persist. As digital assets continue to mature and garner attention from institutional investors, debates over the role of cryptocurrencies in retirement plans, either as alternative investment options or risk hedges, will probably intensify.



