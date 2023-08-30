According to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Tether has reportedly established a relationship with Britannia Bank & Trust, a privately-held bank in the Bahamas, to process dollar transfers. According to anonymous sources, Tether has instructed clients to send money to Britannia's bank account in recent months. The partnership arises as U.S. banks increasingly distance themselves from crypto-related businesses, while Tether continues to face questions regarding its reserves. This new relationship with Britannia Bank & Trust may provide a solution for Tether to maintain essential banking services amid a changing financial landscape.