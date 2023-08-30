According to Bitcoin News, Swiss bank SEBA has received preliminary approval from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to offer digital asset investment services. This crucial step moves SEBA closer to expanding its crypto services to clients in Hong Kong. The approval highlights Hong Kong's growing interest in regulating and fostering the adoption of digital assets within the financial services industry. Once fully approved, SEBA will provide clients in Hong Kong with a regulated and secure platform for digital asset investment services.