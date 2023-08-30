According to CoinDesk, StarkWare, the company behind the Starknet blockchain, has agreed to restore access to some users' crypto assets after complaints on X (formerly Twitter) about their wallet balances being unfairly zeroed out following a technology upgrade. The issue affected users who did not update their Argent or Braavos wallets in time for the 0.12.1 upgrade. In response to user frustration, StarkWare re-enabled the upgrade, allowing users to regain access to their funds, although the restoration process may take a day due to technicalities. The company had previously warned users to update their wallets to ensure access to their funds.