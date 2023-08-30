According to CoinDesk, StarkWare, the company behind the Starknet blockchain, has agreed to restore access to some users' crypto assets after complaints on X (formerly Twitter) about their wallet balances being unfairly zeroed out following a technology upgrade. The issue affected users who did not update their Argent or Braavos wallets in time for the 0.12.1 upgrade. In response to user frustration, StarkWare re-enabled the upgrade, allowing users to regain access to their funds, although the restoration process may take a day due to technicalities. The company had previously warned users to update their wallets to ensure access to their funds.
StarkWare Restores Crypto Access for Users Affected by Wallet Upgrade Issues
2023-08-30 19:50
