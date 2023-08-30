SlowMist Chief Information Security Officer 23pds announced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) that the company has successfully intercepted part of the stolen funds from Bitbrowser users in collaboration with their partners. SlowMist plans to formally intervene after Bitbrowser successfully files a case regarding the theft. The private keys of Bitbrowser users were reportedly leaked on August 27, resulting in losses of at least $410,000.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
SlowMist Intercepts Stolen Bitbrowser Funds, Awaits Case Filing
2023-08-30 09:11
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top