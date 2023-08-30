According to Blockworks, Robinhood's self-hosted Web3 wallet now supports the Bitcoin and Dogecoin networks, allowing users to host, send, and receive cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the company is launching an in-app token exchange feature on the Ethereum network. Starting Wednesday, a select group of users will be able to exchange over 200 tokens, with wider availability expected in the coming weeks. Previously, Robinhood wallet users could only exchange cryptocurrencies on the Polygon network via the decentralized exchange aggregator 0x API. The Robinhood Wallet is currently available to all iOS users, with Android support expected later this year, and waitlist signups are open.