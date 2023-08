According to CertiK Alerts, a recent movement of funds into Tornado Cash, a popular privacy-focused decentralized application on Ethereum, raised alarm as the deposits originated from a known phishing perpetrator, Fake_Phishing184285. The 100 ETH deposit, valued at around $172,000, has been linked back to other phishing addresses that have been active for around 50 days. It is crucial for users to remain vigilant and use secure practices to avoid falling victim to phishing scams.