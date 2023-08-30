Odaily News reports that according to on-chain analyst Ember, more than 200,000 CYBER tokens (worth $1.43 million) were transferred from the CyberConnect multisig address to an address beginning with 0x08E, then to Wintermute, and finally to Binance. The transfer of CYBERs took place six days ago. CYBER's price began to rise, reaching a peak of $8.2 before settling at around $7.283 USDT with a 24-hour increase of 89.22%.